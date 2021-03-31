Indiana governor holding to decision ending mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is sticking by his decision to lift the statewide mask mandate next week amid concerns from health experts about more contagious coronavirus variants and the request from President Joe Biden for states to keep such rules in place.

Holcomb said Wednesday he also had not heard from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear since his comments Monday hoping that Holcomb would reconsider the dropping of Indiana’s mandate effective April 6.

Holcomb said Beshear had his cell phone number and was welcome to call, but that he wasn’t looking to change his mind.