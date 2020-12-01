Indiana Governor Holcomb extends Public Health Emergency another 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) On a day when the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,518 new coronavirus cases and an additional 142 deaths, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb extended an executive order declaring a Public Health Emergency in the state for another 30 days.

Holcomb first issued the Public Health Emergency executive order on March 6. Indiana code dictates that a disaster emergency can only be in effect for 30 days unless renewed by the governor. Holcomb has renewed it eight previous times.

As part of the executive order renewal, Holcomb noted:

“The spread of the disease in the Hoosier state has increased significantly over the past 30 days, as demonstrated by a 7-day average positivity rate of over 10%, an increase from under 4% ten weeks ago; new confirmed cases daily; increased hospitalizations, and tragically, continued deaths from COVID-19.” Governor Eric Holcomb

The renewal is set to expire on December 31, 2020.