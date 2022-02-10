INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is commuting the prison sentences of three inmates who are bedridden and need 24-hour medical care, including one man convicted of murder and another sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and rape.

The governor’s office announced the medical clemencies Thursday, which are the first ones granted by Gov. Eric Holcomb since he took office in 2017.

The clemency orders direct the state Department of Correction move them to nursing homes as they remain subject to lifetime parole.

Two inmates were convicted of crimes in Lake County and the other in St. Joseph County.