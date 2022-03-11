INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A plan endorsed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to gradually cut Indiana’s individual income tax rate over the next decade will soon be at his desk after winning approval in the final hour of this year’s legislative session.

While Holcomb is nearly certain to sign the tax cut package into law, he has sidestepped giving his stance on contentious bills approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature to repeal the state’s permit requirement to carry a handgun in public and banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports.

Holcomb faces a dilemma on the handgun permit repeal because his state police superintendent has been a vocal opponent, saying it increases the danger posed to officers.

The last action on the no-permit bill, House Bill 1296, was Wednesday when it was signed by Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray. The last action on the participation in school sports bill, House Bill 1041, was Monday when it was signed by Bray.

Neither had reached Holcomb’s desk as of Friday afternoon.

When he receives the bills, Holcomb will have seven days to sign or veto. If he does not act within that timeframe, they will automatically become law.

You can follow the progress of the bills on Holcomb’s desk HERE.