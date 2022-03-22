INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is facing criticism from many fellow Republicans and calls for an override of his veto on legislation banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, a decision that put him at odds with a conservative cause that has led to similar state laws across the country.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) announced plans Tuesday for a May 24 meeting during which lawmakers could override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto.

Holcomb said in his veto letter that the legislation “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.”

In a statement Tuesday, State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) said he will vote to override Holcomb’s veto.

“As a father to three girls who are all competitive athletes, I’m incredibly disappointed the governor vetoed this bill protecting fairness in girls’ sports,” said Carbaugh. “Hoosier females deserve to compete on an even playing field, and not lose opportunities to win or earn scholarships. I’m ready to join my colleagues in overriding this veto when lawmakers return to the Statehouse on May 24 for technical corrections day.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said supported an override “to protect women’s athletics.”