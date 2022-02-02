Indiana governor extends COVID-19 emergency amid debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended Indiana’s COVID-19 public health emergency for another month.

The governor’s extension pushes the emergency declaration until March 4, which is just short of two years since it was declared at the start of the pandemic.

In extending the order for a 23rd time, Holcomb cited the state’s high rate of infection and pointed out that the vast majority of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated.

More than 21,000 people in Indiana have died of COVID-19, according to state health officials. Holcomb’s intentions to end the declaration remain ensnarled in a legislative debate over whether the state should severely limit businesses from imposing workplace vaccination requirements.