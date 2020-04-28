Indiana governor explains how state can reopen with virus cases still rising

The following are daily reports released by the Indiana State Department of Health, presented verbatim:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 650 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 16,588 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.