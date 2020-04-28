Indiana governor explains how state can reopen with virus cases still rising

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was asked during his daily coronavirus response briefing Tuesday how the state can reopen in the midst of a mini-surge in new cases. Holcomb has said previously he would need to see a sustained decline in new virus cases before the state could reopen. He’s said more recently, though, that he’ll likely begin a gradual, staged reopening of the state beginning Friday, May 1. That comes after the Indiana State Department of Health reported on Saturday a then-record 718 new cases, and on Monday a new record of 963 new cases. Holcomb said Tuesday, though, that he’s focused on more than just case numbers, but rather the capability of the state’s health care system.