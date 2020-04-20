Indiana governor easing elective surgery restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is easing restrictions on hospitals from performing elective surgeries even as the state health commissioner remains concerned over whether coronavirus infections are slowing in the state.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday while he was extending the statewide stay-at-home order until May 1, hospitals would be allowed starting Tuesday to resume procedures to diagnose and treat medical conditions.

State officials have not reported shortages of hospital beds and equipment even as Indiana’s coronavirus death toll has topped 550.

The state health commissioner said she isn’t convinced Indiana has reached the infection peak that has been projected for first weeks of May outside the Indianapolis area.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.