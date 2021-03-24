Indiana governor defends easing state’s virus rules

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb defended the move in briefing on Wednesday, saying that the state’s steep declines in coronavirus hospitalization and deaths rates along with the growing number of people fully vaccinated justify the steps starting April 6.

Local officials would still have the authority to impose tougher restrictions in response to COVID-19 cases in their communities and that face mask use would still be required in K-12 schools for rest of this school year.

“This is by no means a mission accomplished moment,” said Holcomb. “This is a proceed with caution.”

Some health experts worry it is premature to lift the statewide restrictions.

Holcomb says he has been guided by science during the pandemic and said Wednesday that he won’t be driven “by pundits or politics.”