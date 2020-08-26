Indiana governor deciding extension of face mask order

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s statewide face mask mandate is set to expire unless Gov. Eric Holcomb acts to extend the order he issued a month ago aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread.

Holcomb, who has scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference, said last month the mask order was needed because of a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across Indiana.

State health officials on Wednesday recorded 18 more coronavirus-related deaths.

That raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 3,259, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases.

The current mask order ends late Wednesday.

