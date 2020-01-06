Indiana governor changes stance on teacher pay action

Indiana’s governor opened the door Monday to potentially boosting school funding and teacher pay after weeks of refuting any plans on such action until next year.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t give any details of what he would propose during his annual State of the State speech next week, while a top legislative Democrat promised his party would push for more school funding in the wake of a November rally that drew several thousand teachers to the Statehouse.

Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders have since repeatedly defended the 2.5% per-year increase included in the two-year state budget approved last spring and maintained that further steps regarding the state’s lagging teacher pay would need to wait until the next state budget it written in 2021.

Holcomb has said he would wait for recommendations later this year from a teacher pay commission he appointed in February, but told reporters Monday that might change with state tax revenues growing faster than expected.

The Republican-dominated Legislature began its 2020 session on Monday.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, speaks during the opening day of the session at the Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

