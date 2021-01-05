Indiana governor avoiding stance on GOP’s Biden challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t saying whether he supports efforts by some fellow Republicans in Congress to challenge Joe Biden’s election victory over President Donald Trump.

Holcomb, who was Vice President Mike Pence’s hand-picked successor as Indiana governor, said Tuesday he wasn’t taking a stand on the Electoral College vote challenge that has support from Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and at least two of the state’s seven Republican U.S. House members. Holcomb says “It’s up to them what they do.”

Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young hasn’t announced a position on the challenge and his office didn’t respond to a request for comment.