INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has appointed state appeals court judge Derek Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court to replace Justice Steven David who retires this fall.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that he has chosen Molter for the upcoming vacancy on the state’s highest court.

Molter was among three finalists selected in April by Indiana’s Judicial Nominating Commission.

Holcomb praised Molter as a “brilliant legal mind.”

Molter joined the state’s Court of Appeals in October 2021 and also worked in private practice for more than a decade.