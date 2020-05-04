Indiana governor apologizes for maskless photo at restaurant

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has apologized for posing for a photo with two people in which none of the three were wearing protective masks.

The photo circulating on social media shows Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb taking the selfie while inside a restaurant Saturday in the southern Indiana tourist town of Nashville, even while his statewide stay-a-home order was still in effect.

It was taken a day after Holcomb released a plan to relax coronavirus restrictions starting Monday that recommends such masks be worn in public until mid-June.

Holcomb apologized for what he called a lapse in his “usual vigilance,” explaining that he left his mask in the car while picking up a carry-out order.

