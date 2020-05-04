Indiana governor apologizes for maskless photo at restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has apologized for posing for a photo with two people in which none of the three were wearing protective masks.
The photo circulating on social media shows Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb taking the selfie while inside a restaurant Saturday in the southern Indiana tourist town of Nashville, even while his statewide stay-a-home order was still in effect.
It was taken a day after Holcomb released a plan to relax coronavirus restrictions starting Monday that recommends such masks be worn in public until mid-June.
Holcomb apologized for what he called a lapse in his “usual vigilance,” explaining that he left his mask in the car while picking up a carry-out order.
