Indiana Gov. Holcomb boasts swelling campaign fundraising

Indiana Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb discusses the state’s fiscal condition following the close of Fiscal Year at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2016. Holcomb is Gov. Mike Pence’s pick to take his place as the Republican candidate for governor following his withdrawal to become Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate. The Republican state […]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb continues swelling his campaign bank account ahead of the expected formal launch of his re-election bid.

Holcomb’s campaign says it collected $1 million at a fundraising event this past week and received a $1 million transfer from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign account. That comes as Holcomb’s campaign ended 2018 with about $4 million in the bank, with new state campaign reports due in mid-July.

The former state Republican chairman has scheduled a July 13 announcement event at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown.

The race for a Democratic challenger in the 2020 election is unsettled. State Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary has started an exploratory committee, while state Rep. Karlee Macer of Indianapolis and business executive Woody Myers are considering campaigns.