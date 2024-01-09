During Holcomb’s eighth, and final, “State of the State” address Tuesday evening, Holcomb unveiled “The Indiana Model,” a pathway that has helped the state “create lasting, generational change, on the very foundation laid by our pioneering predecessors.”

INDIANAPOLIS – For the last time, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was center stage on Tuesday evening – letting members of the Indiana General Assembly, as well as the general public, know where Indiana is at going into 2024.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t need to tell you, but I’m proud to: the state of our state is strong,” Holcomb said. “And the rest of the world has taken notice, and wants in on it.”

The model “seeks excellence,” Holcomb stressed, “rejecting any notion that a Midwestern ‘vowel state’ would be content with mediocrity and instead takes giant leaps rather than baby steps.”

“It hinges on collaboration among the public, private and philanthropic sectors, between our administration and the legislature, across all levels of government,” Holcomb said during the address, “and it’s Hoosier-wide in every way, tossing aside any distinction between Indy and the rest.”

In the address, Holcomb looked back at what has changed in Indiana over his term, what currently is changing in the state and what he hopes to change by the end of his last term.

This comes after Holcomb unveiled his 2024 legislative agenda on Monday. Per previous reports, this included the new “One Start to Stop” campaign, an emphasis on access to affordable early childhood education and bolstering K-12 literacy efforts.

Over the last seven years, Holcomb said that Indiana has come to be a state known for many things, including advanced manufacturing, a leader in infrastructure and a state on the cutting edge of various technologies, like artificial intelligence, semiconductors and energy.

Holcomb also highlighted the state’s economic momentum, specifically the $28.7 billion in committed capital investment in the state in 2023, bringing more than $50 billion over the last two years.

As for “what’s changing” in Indiana, Holcomb highlighted the “positive change(s)” to the state, including:

Plant the one-millionth tree on Arbor Day

Build 280 miles of trails across the state

Finish connecting more than 70,000 households and businesses by completing the $320 million in Next Level Broadband investment and launch a new $800 million federally-backed program

Complete the “Final Mile” of I-69 that connects Indianapolis and Evansville

Make progress on capital projects including the new archives building, prison in Westville, crime labs, a law enforcement academy and co-locating the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired with the Indiana School for the Deaf.

As part of these developments, Holcomb also announced an investment by the Lilly Endowment into various Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) 2.0 projects. Holcomb said that the endowment is awarding $250 million to support READI 2.0 projects focused on blight reduction, redevelopment as well as arts and cultural initiatives throughout the state.

“Its investment is the single-largest grant in the history of the Lilly Endowment,” officials from Holcomb’s office said in a news release about Tuesday’s address, “and it’s expected to provide transformational change to all corners of the state.”

At the end of the speech, Holcomb said he would continue to follow the “Indiana Model” in his final year as governor, addressing various items that he believes still need to change. This includes many of the items Holcomb discussed in his 2024 legislative agenda, including:

Improve policies around third-grade reading to make sure Hoosier children master the skill

Requiring a computer science course to graduate from high school

Work with public universities to create more three-year and associate degree options

Expand childcare workforce

Update the State Disaster Relief Fund to make it easier for communities to access funds

Build awareness of Next Level Jobs programs through the “One Stop to Start” campaign.

Holcomb said he is excited about 2024 and how Indiana will enter the new year. While he said it is his final term, Holcomb stressed that he will “not be a ship in port,” calling on members of the Indiana General Assembly to get back to work and “run up the score in 2024.”

“A year ago, I promised you that I would work harder than ever to continue to improve the prospects of every person that calls Indiana home,” Holcomb said. “Today, I renew to you that same promise until the ultimate conclusion of my assigned duty.”

The full “State of the State” address can be viewed in the video player above.