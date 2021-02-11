Indiana GOP budget plan boosts school vouchers, smoking tax

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly one-fifth of increased state funding for Indiana’s schools would go toward expansions of the private school voucher and virtual school programs under a budget proposal from Republican legislators.

The plan prepared Thursday by Republicans who dominate the Indiana House also includes a 50 cents-per-pack cigarette tax increase and would impose a new state tax on vaping liquids.

It would increase the base funding for K-12 schools by 1.25% during the first year and 2.5% in the second year of the budget that would start in July.

But House Republicans would direct $66 million toward raising the family income eligibility for the private school voucher program and about $4 million to boosting per-student payments for those attending online-only charter schools.