Indiana GOP bill stymies workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is holding back from supporting a Republican proposal that would force businesses to grant COVID-19 vaccination requirement exemptions without questions.

The proposal announced Saturday would also block similar immunization rules by state universities and rejects an appeal by the state’s largest business organization to leave such decisions up to employers.

The proposal includes administrative actions sought last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb that he said will allow him to end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency order that’s been in place since March 2020.

But it also has provisions that would give workers broad exemptions from employer vaccine mandates.