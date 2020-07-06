Indiana GOP AG candidates speak out before ballots come in

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican delegates are casting their ballots as decision time nears to select the party’s nominee for state attorney general.

The spotlight is expected to be on incumbent Indiana Attorney Curtis Hill, who must convince delegates that he deserves a second term despite misconduct allegations. His challengers include Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress and two-term Indiana secretary of state, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp. State delegates have until July 9 to return ballots. After votes are tallied on July 10, the winner is expected to be announced the same day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.