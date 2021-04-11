Go-kart race, festival return to Elkhart after 2020 cancelation

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city is bringing back a summer festival built around go-kart racing a year after the family-oriented event was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Elkhart officials announced Wednesday that the Thor Industries Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix will return Aug. 13-14, with go-kart racing along city streets, live music, fireworks and other events.

The Elkhart Truth reports the race will be hosted in collaboration with U.S. Auto Club Karting and will this year include a redeveloped park between the front stretch and the pit area. Mayor Rod Roberson says he and other city officials are “thrilled” by the race’s return after a pandemic time-out.