SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a death toll of 96 and officials warning there may be more added to the list who lost their lives from the fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, many are trying to think of ways to send aid to the island and the people affected.

One 12-year-old, who has a history of raising funds in the wake of tragedy through the use of her rotating hips, has organized a fundraiser for the people affected by the fire.

Hula Hooping for Hawaii is an event organized by Abby Shepler, who is now a seventh grade student at Dugger Union Community Schools. The event will be in partnership with the Sullivan Salvation Army.

Held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. behind Duggar Union School in the parking lot, Abby and others will begin hula hooping with sponsors pledging amounts per minute of hula’ing.

Shepler hula hooped for one hour and 45 minutes during her fundraiser for Hurricane Ian and along with friends raised more than $380 dollars. Shepler said she has a goal to hit two hours this time with one sponsor having already pledged $1 per minute.

All donations will go to the Salvation Army and then routed to Hawaii for those in need that are affected by the fire.

Perspective donors and attendees can learn more about the event on their Facebook page here. Folks who would like to donate can do so by going to the event, or mail and drop off donations at the Sullivan Salvation Army with a note that it is for the Hula Hooping for Hawaii fundraiser.

The Sullivan Salvation Army is located at 32 S Court Street, Suite D, Sullivan, IN 47882.