Indiana getting $40 million to improve 2 sections of I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young says Indiana will receive two federal grants totaling $40 million to increase the capacity of sections of Interstate 65 in south central and north central Indiana.
Young says the two $20 million grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation will upgrade 4 miles of I-65 southwest of Columbus and 6 miles north of Lebanon.
The money will pay for reconstructing existing lanes, adding additional travel lanes in both directions and appropriate shoulders, and improving bridges and ramps.
