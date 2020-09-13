Indiana getting $27.5M from feds for highway improvements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will receive a total of $27.5 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for highway improvement projects in central Indiana.

Indiana’s congressional delegation says a $22.5 million grant will be used to make improvements to Interstate 70 in Hancock County.

They include adding a third lane in each direction.

In Avon, a $5 million grant will be used to upgrade U.S. 36 with an additional travel lane in each direction, install infrastructure for non-motorized travel and make other changes.

