Indiana getting $27.5M from feds for highway improvements

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will receive a total of $27.5 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for highway improvement projects in central Indiana.

Indiana’s congressional delegation says a $22.5 million grant will be used to make improvements to Interstate 70 in Hancock County.

They include adding a third lane in each direction.

In Avon, a $5 million grant will be used to upgrade U.S. 36 with an additional travel lane in each direction, install infrastructure for non-motorized travel and make other changes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss