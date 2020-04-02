Indiana gets dozens of price gouging complaints amid virus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general says dozens of Hoosiers have contacted his office to complain about merchants charging exorbitant prices for toilet paper, food, cleaning products and other essential items during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday that the complaints received so far have have involved high prices being charged by superstores, home improvement stores, grocery stores, e-commerce websites and others since Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency.

Hill encouraged consumers who believe they’ve been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods to file complaints online with his office’s Consumer Protection Division.

People may also call that office at 1-800-382-5516.

