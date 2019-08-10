Indiana gets $2.8 million to upgrade 911 call centers

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that more than $2.8 million in grant funding was awarded to Indiana to upgrade 911 call centers. The systems will be updated to include Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.



NG911 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.

The funding will power basic improvements such as providing digital and IP network capabilities to 911 emergency call centers and will assist implementation of advanced mapping systems that will make it easier to identify a 911 caller’s location.

NG911 will help 911 call centers manage call overload, as call-takers will be able to transfer calls, messages and data between public safety answering points that are interconnected to the IP network. The 911 Grant Program also provides funding for training costs directly related to NG911 implementation.

The funding is one piece of $109 million in grants being awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 Grant Program. These grants are critical in helping first responders provide aid more quickly and responsively, thus saving lives.

“Advances in public safety technology will allow critical information to flow seamlessly from the public, through the 911 networks and on to first responders,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “These 911 grant awards are a significant step toward a faster, more resilient emergency system.”

“These grants will boost public safety through 911 systems enhanced with new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The 911 Grant Program is jointly administered by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. For further information on the 911 Grant Program, visit 911.gov and NTIA’s NG911 website.