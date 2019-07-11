Indiana gets $1.47M in latest round of US airport grants

Indiana

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
airplane jet liner airport air plane_310425

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The latest round of federal airport infrastructure grants to Indiana include $1.47 million to Shelbyville Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway and more than $1.1 million to Elkhart Municipal Airport to install a perimeter fence.

The Federal Aviation Administration this week announced a total of $477 million in infrastructure grants nationwide, including more than $4.9 million for Indiana.

The Indiana grant awards also include $750,000 to Marion Municipal Airport to build a taxiway, $464,000 to Indianapolis International Airport to rehabilitate taxiway lighting, $150,000 to Crawfordsville Regional Airport to build a terminal building; $150,000 to Kendallville Municipal Airport to build a building, and $144,000 to North Vernon Airport to build a taxiway.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss