Indiana FSSA chief: Mental health issues up amid virus outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s human services chief says the state is experiencing more substance use disorders and other mental health issues amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Secretary Jennifer Sullivan of the Family and Social Services Administration said Wednesday that Indiana experienced its highest monthly dispensation of the opioid antidote naloxone in April.

Year to date, nearly 1.5% of all emergency medical runs involve administration of naloxone, or Narcan, compared with less than 1% for the same period last year, she said.

State health officials say 21 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 while another 370 people have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

