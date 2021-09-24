Indiana firefighters rescue girl, 8, stuck in laundry chute

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl who became wedged inside a south-central Indiana home’s laundry chute was rescued after firefighters cut through a floor joist to free her.

Columbus firefighters found the girl conscious and alert Wednesday but stuck at the chute’s opening with her body bent at the waist and both her feet and head facing upward.

The Republic reports firefighters eventually determined that a floor joist was preventing her from exiting the chute.

They cut that joist and she finally exited the chute in the city about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released