NEW ORLEANS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry is shining a light on a local connection to a national news story.
Sunday, a teenager was killed and four were wounded after a shooting along the Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans. Terre Haute Firefighter/Paramedic Justin Tallman happened to be on vacation with friends in the area.
Berry said as Tallman was enjoying the Bacchus Parade, gunfire rang out. As people scattered, some of the wounded were left laying on the road.
Berry said while some were too scared to move, Tallman called upon his training and stepped in to help. He found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. Tallman reportedly placed a tourniquet above the wound and stayed with the woman until further care arrived.
The four people wounded were a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old woman. A single victim died, a male between the ages of 15 and 18, police said.
Tallman has been with the department since May 2021. Berry went on to say that this act was an example of what firefighters do, step in when someone is in need of help.