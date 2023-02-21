NEW ORLEANS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry is shining a light on a local connection to a national news story.

Sunday, a teenager was killed and four were wounded after a shooting along the Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans. Terre Haute Firefighter/Paramedic Justin Tallman happened to be on vacation with friends in the area.

Berry said as Tallman was enjoying the Bacchus Parade, gunfire rang out. As people scattered, some of the wounded were left laying on the road.

Berry said while some were too scared to move, Tallman called upon his training and stepped in to help. He found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. Tallman reportedly placed a tourniquet above the wound and stayed with the woman until further care arrived.

“This selfless act by one of our own deserves recognition. Tallman is one example of the 150 Terre Haute Firefighters that work every day helping to make our community safer. I am honored to lead some of the bravest men and women in our community.” Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry

The four people wounded were a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old woman. A single victim died, a male between the ages of 15 and 18, police said.

Tallman has been with the department since May 2021. Berry went on to say that this act was an example of what firefighters do, step in when someone is in need of help.