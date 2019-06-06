Indiana farmers rushing to complete spring planting

FILE – In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa, The government shutdown could complicate things for farmers lining up for federal payments to ease the burden of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. The USDA last week assured farmers […]

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana farmers are still rushing to get this year’s crops planted in their fields with this spring’s persistent rains.

The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows that this week started with just 31% of Indiana’s expected corn crop planted. That’s down from the five-year average of 94% being planted.

The report lists 17% of Indiana’s soybean crop as planted — far below the 80% five-year average.

Farmer Chris Hendricks hustled in recent days to plant 400 acres of corn and 400 acres of soybeans near Franklin in central Indiana.

Hendricks tells the (Franklin) Daily Journal that many farmers have lost sleep with the stress of trying to get planting work done in such a short time.