Indiana farmers’ crops being hindered by continual rainfall

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Persistent rainfall this spring has put Indiana farmers well behind schedule in planting their crops.

The Tribune-Star reports that U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show just 3% of this year’s expected corn crop was planted as of early May, which is far below the five-year average of 35%. Indiana’s prime planting period to maximize corn production in most of the state was from April 20 to May 10.

The planting season began slowly last year before roughly 60% of the state’s corn crops were planted in early May during a two-week period.

Federal data indicates that just 1% of soybeans have been planted in Indiana as of early May, which is substantially less than the 12% five-year average. But Indiana farmers can plant soybeans until early June.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss