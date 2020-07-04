Indiana farm touts genetically modified, fast-growing salmon

ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A fish farming pioneer in Albany, Indiana, says it expects to harvest genetically modified salmon at its indoor facility in the fourth quarter of this year.

AquaBounty Technologies developed the AquAdvantage salmon to grow faster than conventional Atlantic salmon.

AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf tells the Star Press that she’s excited her company is “finally commercialized.”

Wulf says she expects the farm to produce as much as 100 metric tons of salmon per month.

The Massachusetts-based company is also planning to build another fish farm in Indiana that would produce up to 1,667 metric tons per month, or 20,000 tons per year.