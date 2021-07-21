Indiana expected to get $507 million from opioid settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will receive $507 million as part of a multi-state agreement to settle a lawsuit against opioid distributors designed to bring relief to people struggling with addiction to the drug.

Attorney General Todd Rokita says the settlement marks a step forward in efforts to end the opioid epidemic and provide justice to affected families.

According to the attorney general’s office, the $26 billion multi-state settlement could resolve the claims of both states and local governments across the country, including Indiana’s lawsuit against Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Indiana’s share will be distributed among governmental agencies and local governments as mandated by state law.