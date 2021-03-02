Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 55 and older

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 55 and older effective immediately.

Previously only residents 60 and older were eligible along with healthcare workers and volunteers, first responders and those who have exposure to COVId-19 infectious material.

Eligible residents can schedule a vaccination on the health department’s website or by calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer or need assistance registering. Eligible professionals must also live in Indiana and should have received an invitation and registration link from their employer, professional association, or the State of Indiana (Indiana Department of Health, Professional Licensing Agency, Family & Social Services Administration, Department of Homeland Security, or another state agency). If you are eligible and haven’t received an invitation, please ask your employer.

Indiana is using an age-based strategy for vaccine eligibility to have the greatest impact on preventing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. Please be patient, as vaccine supply is limited. Additional groups will be eligible as soon as vaccine supplies permit.