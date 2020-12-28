Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccination efforts after holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials on Monday began administering a vaccine for nearly 1,000 long-term care facilities across the state.

Long-term care residents account for 50% of Indiana’s coronavirus deaths but make up less than 1% of Indiana’s population.

The effort to inoculate residents and staff across the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.

Also Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,494 new coronavirus infections and 43 additional deaths. The newly confirmed deaths raised Indiana’s overall toll to 7,886, including both confirmed and presumed infections.