Indiana eviction, utility shutoff moratoriums end next week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents struggling to make their rental payments or pay utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic have one more week before the state’s protections against evictions and utility shutoffs end.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that he intends to allow the state’s rental property eviction moratorium and its ban on disconnecting utility services to expire on Aug. 14.

The Times of northwest Indiana reports that a recent analysis found more than 40% of the state’s renters are unable to pay their rent.

Holcomb says Hoosiers behind on their bills should immediately contact their landlords or utilities, or reach out to state agencies for assistance.

