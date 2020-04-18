Indiana Election Commission Zoom meeting zapped with porn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A virtual meeting of the Indiana Election Commission on an online video platform was disrupted with pornographic imagery. Commission chairman Paul Okeson said Friday’s meeting was open to anyone to join.

By law, meetings of government agencies must be accessible to the public. A single screen shared among meeting participants showed a man performing a solitary sexual act.

Okeson said the interruption on the Zoom video conferencing site was swiftly taken care of. The FBI has issued a warning about the interruption of Zoom meetings. Officials have advised such meetings not be made public.

