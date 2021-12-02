Indiana elder care providers tap lawmakers for hiring help

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana elder care providers are tapping state legislators to help recruit and retain workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to exacerbate strains on nursing facility staffs

. Although enrollment numbers in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have stabilized following a dip during the early months of coronavirus pandemic Zach Cattell, president of the Indiana Health Care Association, said maintaining a workforce is now “the number one issue” facing the state’s nursing facilities.

Elder care providers are now asking state lawmakers to ease regulatory requirements for health care staff training and expand the scope of practice for some already-qualified care practitioners.

