Indiana DWD announces Hoosier Talent Network job-search site

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosiers who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic or simply looking for a job change now have a new online employment platform to help guide their career choices.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has unveiled the Hoosier Talent Network from Eightfold AI to connect employers with workers disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. By better understanding their skills and capabilities, the Hoosier Talent Network is able to unlock those opportunities based on an individual’s unique potential.

Jobseekers can upload their resume or quickly create a profile of work history, skills and hobbies. The platform will suggest skills that may be missing from the profile, then will match the jobseeker to available positions that reflect their current skills, as well as positions where new skills could easily be learned.

Companies that are hiring can also use tools on the Hoosier Talent Network to get matched with all types of potential workers.

Jobseekers can view open positions and create their profiles on the Hoosier Talent Network website.