Indiana Dunes National Park entry fee to begin March 31

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Park Service has approved an entrance fee for Indiana Dunes National Park beginning on March 31 to help fund parking and transportation improvements, visitor services and a regional bike trail.

The fees vary depending on the method used to enter the national park. The rate for people who walk, bike or boat in will be $15, up to a maximum of $25 per family.

A motorcycle pass will cost $20 and a one- to seven-day vehicle pass will cost $25. An Indiana Dunes National Park annual pass will cost $45 and a commercial fee for a motor coach, up to $100.

Holders of certain federal land passes will not pay an entrance fee.

