Indiana Dunes National Park debuts coronavirus campaign

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Dunes National Park has launched a coronavirus safety campaign urging visitors to the northwestern Indiana park to practice social distancing and other precautions when they hit the beach.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the park’s “Think Before You Beach” campaign began Saturday with signs posted around Lake Michigan’s shoreline, and with social media posts and videos, reminding visitors to social distance, where a mask and use public facilities with caution.

Park spokesman Bruce Rowe said the campaign “reminds the public that they can catch the virus outdoors on a crowded beach if they are not wearing a mask or properly socially distancing.”

