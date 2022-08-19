CHESTERTON, Ind. (WANE) — The nationwide lifeguard shortage has reached the Dunes.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park would be closed to swimming beginning Saturday and until further notice “due to the lack of available lifeguards.”

Guests to the state park can still frolic in the sand, and wade into Lake Michigan up to their waists, DNR said.

Indiana Conservation Officers and park staff will be on hand to monitor safety and compliance, DNR added.

DNR said it would update the Dunes beach use status on its Facebook page.

