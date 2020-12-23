Indiana donation spot closes after a ‘Grinch’ cleans it out

Few items hang The Giving Wall in Newburgh, Ind., Monday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2020. A southern Indiana woman who created a donation spot where people could leave clothes, toys and other items for the less fortunate has closed it down after a “Grinch” swiped all of the donations in a single night. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman who created a donation spot where people could leave clothes, toys and other items for those in need has closed it down after a “Grinch” swiped all of the donations in a single night.

Newburgh resident Janet Richard started “The Giving Wall” in early December on a retaining wall near her home. But the Evansville Courier & Press reported Monday that Richards decided to shut it down after someone visited the wall twice Sunday night and took off with all the items that had been left there by others.