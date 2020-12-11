Indiana doctors urge anti-coronavirus pledge as deaths surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A group of Indiana doctors is urging people to sign an online pledge that they will take action to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the state faces an ever-increasing COVID-19 death rate.

State health officials on Friday added 71 recent coronavirus deaths to Indiana’s toll.

At least 50 people with COVID-19 infections have died daily in the state for 25 consecutive days through Wednesday.

The Hoosier COVID Crisis petition urges people to avoid gatherings, wear face masks, get the vaccine when it’s available and advocate for government financial support for those suffering the pandemic’s economic effects.