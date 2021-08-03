Indiana DNR wants to hear your ideas on fishing, hunting and other wildlife regulations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Late summer sunsets and activities mean parents and kids tend to stay up later than a typical school night. Meaning as the school year approaches, so does the challenge of getting kids back into a sleep routine.

"Parents get a little bit loose with their rules during the summertime compared to the school year," said Parkview Health Sleep Medicine Physician, Aaron Roberts, "It's not just a switch that you can turn on when school starts, so you want to try to get a little bit prepared before that happens."