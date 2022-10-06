(WANE) — Indiana’s publicly accessible waters will soon have more channel catfish.

DNR said Thursday it was set to stock 147 locations across the state with approximately 63,742 channel catfish.

The channel catfish, which range in size from 8-10 inches, will be stocked by late October or early November.

“To provide additional angling opportunities, the DNR annually stocks channel catfish statewide in publicly accessible waters,” DNR said in a news release.

Channel catfish are produced by the state at three DNR hatcheries in Morgan, Jackson, and Daviess counties.

DNR said once the channel catfish are stocked, they acclimate to their new environment quickly and don’t take long to start biting.

In most lakes and reservoirs, the statewide bag limit is 10 channel catfish per day in lakes, with no more than one being longer than 28 inches. A few Indiana lakes have a different bag limit, though.

