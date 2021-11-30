Indiana DNR stocks nearly 70,000 walleye across 13 northern Indiana lakes

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Tens of thousands of walleye were stocked throughout 13 northern Indiana lakes between October to November, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Almost 43,000 fall fingerling walleyes were stocked at eight locations in early October. Meanwhile, an additional 26,738 fall fingerlings were stocked at five more locations from mid-October to early November.

The stocked walleye are primarily 5- to 7-inch fingerlings, with some fish measuring larger. They typically reach 14 inches after two years of growth and 16 inches by age 3.

The young fish are often found in vegetation or large rocky habitats. Anglers should handle young walleye they catch gently because they are the future of the fishery.

These lakes were stocked with additional walleye:

Bass Lake (Starke)

Crooked Lake (Steuben)

Clear Lake (Steuben)

George (Steuben)

Pine/Stone Lakes (LaPorte)

Pretty Lake (LaGrange)

St. Joseph River (St. Joseph)

Sylvan Lake (Noble)

Shriner Lake (Whitley)

Wall Lake (LaGrange)

Winona Lake (Kosciusko)

Wolf Lake (Lake)

Most locations are stocked with fall fingerlings each year to sustain the walleye population. The lakes are continually evaluated by biologists for fish survival and angling use.