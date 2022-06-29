FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say efforts made this spring will turn into rewarding fishing experiences for anglers in the years to come.
A total of 28.3 million walleye fry, 529,404 walleye fingerlings and 101,800 saugeye were stocked at various locations around Indiana this spring. Stocking takes place annually for these species because they won’t reproduce naturally in most locations.
According to officials, walleye and hybrid walleye will reach 14 inches two years after being stocked and 16 inches after three years. Officials credit a good year for egg collection and hatching rates for their ability to stock every requested location including some on the surplus list.
“Expect good walleye fishing to continue in future years,” said Tom Bacula, DNR fisheries biologist.
These lakes, with their counties in parentheses, were stocked as follows:
Walleye fry
- Bass (Starke)
- Brookville (Franklin and Union)
- Eagle Creek (Marion)
- Mississinewa (Wabash)
- Monroe (Brown and Monroe)
- Patoka (Orange, Dubois, and Crawford)
Walleye fingerlings
- Cagles Mill (Owen and Putnam)
- Freeman (Carroll)
- Kokomo Reservoir (Howard)
- Lake of the Woods (Marshall)
- Pike (Kosciusko)
- Prairie Creek Reservoir (Delaware)
- Shafer (White)
- Summit (Henry)
- Oakdale Dam on Tippecanoe River (Carroll).
Saugeye fingerlings
- Glenn Flint (Putnam)
- Huntingburg (Dubois)
- Koteewi Park (Hamilton)
- and Sullivan (Sullivan).
The statewide bag limit for walleye, sauger, and saugeye is six fish per day in combination. For walleye, the minimum size limit is 14 inches for waters south of State Road 26 and 16 inches for waters north of State Road 26. Lakes with walleye exceptions are Bass (Starke) and Wolf (Lake) where the minimum is 14 inches, Lake George (Steuben) where the minimum is 15 inches, and Wall (LaGrange) where the minimum is 16 inches with a two fish daily bag limit. There is no size limit on saugeye (or on sauger) except on Huntingburg Lake (Dubois), Glenn Flint Lake (Putnam), and Sullivan Lake (Sullivan) where the minimum size limit is 14 inches. Ohio River has a minimum size limit of 14 inches and a six-fish combination limit per day for walleye, sauger, and saugeye.DNR Press Release