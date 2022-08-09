INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) launched the Indiana Coastal Atlas, a website aimed at providing information about coastal resources for communities in northwest Indiana, Tuesday morning.

The website offers information, digital content and interactive maps associated with the Indiana portion of Lake Michigan.

The Indiana Coastal Atlas was developed by the DNR’s Lake Michigan Coastal Program, which provides guidance, technical support and financial assistance to government agencies and local organizations working in the coastal region.

The coastal region of northwest Indiana roughly consists of the northern half of Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties.