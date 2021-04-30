Indiana DNR offering free admission to state parks, Free Fish Day on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all state parks on Sunday, May 2.

Sunday will also be a Free Fishing Day, which lets Hoosiers fish on the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. An interactive map of the state’s public waters is available on the DNR’s website.

The DNR is also encouraging Hoosiers who will be visiting a state park on Sunday to check in using the state’s Nature Passport Program. By checking in to various state parks, users could be eligible to win prizes.

Learn how to register for the Indiana Nature Passport Program by going to Visit Indiana’s website.